San Francisco, California, United States — Policy Research
About the Role
This role will work closely with the Strategy Org and report directly to the Economic Impacts Lead. We need someone who can support internal and external coordination of our efforts around economic impacts. This will require a unique blend of program management, oral and written communication skills, and subject-matter expertise. Technical skills and industry experience are nice to have. This role will require significant collaboration across different partnerships teams at the company and with external stakeholders (e.g. governments, non-profits, academics, customers).
As a member of our team, you will:
We're looking for a blend of:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.