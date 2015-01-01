Skip to main content
Careers

Program Manager - Economic Impacts, Policy Research

San Francisco, California, United States — Policy Research

Apply now

About the Role

This role will work closely with the Strategy Org and report directly to the Economic Impacts Lead. We need someone who can support internal and external coordination of our efforts around economic impacts. This will require a unique blend of program management, oral and written communication skills, and subject-matter expertise. Technical skills and industry experience are nice to have. This role will require significant collaboration across different partnerships teams at the company and with external stakeholders (e.g. governments, non-profits, academics, customers).

As a member of our team, you will:

  • Collaborate with partnerships teams to identify high-value research partners.
  • Exhibit outstanding organizational and written communication skills in managing complex projects.
  • Work with partners to refine and design experiments.
  • Work closely with colleagues within the Strategy Org to create long-term strategic roadmaps for OpenAI’s approach to understanding and addressing economic impacts.

We're looking for a blend of:

  • 4+ years proven experience managing multiple complex projects and coordinating cross-functional teams, including technical teams
  • Demonstrated ability to develop risk mitigation strategies considering dependencies, resource constraints, and potential impacts
  • Demonstrated ability to clearly communicate challenges, recommendations and trade-offs to executives
  • Demonstrated ability to work on and understand technically complex projects
  • Exceptional work ethic with an ability to proactively prioritize and manage workload
  • Thrive in a fast-paced environment managing complex, dynamic projects with diverse stakeholders
  • Experience with data analysis or data scientist
  • Degree in Economics, Social Science, or related fields is a plus.
  • Direct research-related experience is also a plus

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$180,000$240,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Apply now