About the Role

This role will work closely with the Strategy Org and report directly to the Economic Impacts Lead. We need someone who can support internal and external coordination of our efforts around economic impacts. This will require a unique blend of program management, oral and written communication skills, and subject-matter expertise. Technical skills and industry experience are nice to have. This role will require significant collaboration across different partnerships teams at the company and with external stakeholders (e.g. governments, non-profits, academics, customers).

As a member of our team, you will:

Collaborate with partnerships teams to identify high-value research partners.

Exhibit outstanding organizational and written communication skills in managing complex projects.

Work with partners to refine and design experiments.

Work closely with colleagues within the Strategy Org to create long-term strategic roadmaps for OpenAI’s approach to understanding and addressing economic impacts.





We're looking for a blend of:

4+ years proven experience managing multiple complex projects and coordinating cross-functional teams, including technical teams

Demonstrated ability to develop risk mitigation strategies considering dependencies, resource constraints, and potential impacts

Demonstrated ability to clearly communicate challenges, recommendations and trade-offs to executives

Demonstrated ability to work on and understand technically complex projects

Exceptional work ethic with an ability to proactively prioritize and manage workload

Thrive in a fast-paced environment managing complex, dynamic projects with diverse stakeholders

Experience with data analysis or data scientist

Degree in Economics, Social Science, or related fields is a plus.

Direct research-related experience is also a plus

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $180,000 — $240,000 USD