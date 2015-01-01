San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Design
About the Team
OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. The ChatGPT team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to the world. We serve a diverse audience of users who are already using ChatGPT daily in their lives and work.
We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.
About the Role
Design plays a critical role here. To succeed in our mission, it’s crucial that we make our technology intuitive and accessible. We’re hiring a product designer to create products that are easy to use, beautiful, and push the boundaries of what’s possible. As an early team member, you’ll have a huge part in shaping our product direction and design culture.
In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with a small team of product designers and cross-functional partners to craft the ChatGPT experience of today and tomorrow. You’ll lead the end-to-end design of new features and improvements across web and mobile. You’ll help chart our course into the future as we evolve our technology, product, and design paradigms.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $255,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
