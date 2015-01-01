About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. The ChatGPT team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to the world. We serve a diverse audience of users who are already using ChatGPT daily in their lives and work.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

Design plays a critical role here. To succeed in our mission, it’s crucial that we make our technology intuitive and accessible. We’re hiring a product designer to create products that are easy to use, beautiful, and push the boundaries of what’s possible. As an early team member, you’ll have a huge part in shaping our product direction and design culture.

In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with a small team of product designers and cross-functional partners to craft the ChatGPT experience of today and tomorrow. You’ll lead the end-to-end design of new features and improvements across web and mobile. You’ll help chart our course into the future as we evolve our technology, product, and design paradigms.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

What you’ll do in this role:

Contribute to the overall design and product direction at OpenAI

Design and ship polished features and improvements across mobile and web — from early concepts to high-fidelity prototypes and visuals

Partner closely with engineering, product management, AI research, and design peers to define both long-term strategy and short-term tactics

Engage in user research to better understand our users and refine our products

Contribute to and evolve our design system

Help establish our design culture and grow our team

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have strong UX/UI and interaction design skills, and a high bar for quality and craft

Are fluent in best practices for web and mobile apps

Love thinking through complex interaction design problems

Enjoy tackling ambiguous problems and shaping them into a clear vision

Get excited about shaping how AI-first products should look and behave

Are comfortable leading large projects and have excellent communication skills

Can work within, improve, and contribute to our design system

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $255,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy