About the Team

Within the OpenAI Security organization, our IT team works to ensure our diverse team of researchers, engineers, and staff have the tools they need to work comfortably, securely, and with minimal interruptions. As an IT Application Engineer, you will work in a highly technical and employee-focused environment.

Our IT team is a small and nimble team, where you’ll have the opportunity to dive into a wide breadth of areas and build from the ground up. We’re well-supported and well-resourced, and are able to continuously grow our offerings to better support our teams.

About the Role

The IT Applications Engineer is tasked with enhancing internal IT services through the use of OpenAI's models, automation, and development of internal tools. This includes automating internal identity and access management systems, designing applications and dashboards for internal users, and optimizing workflows. In addition, the role involves creating and managing intelligent Slack bots and integrations.

In order to excel in this role, you should:

Develop clean, reusable web components and user interfaces.

Implement scalable Web APIs and services using Python, Flask or FastAPI.

Manage AzureAD IAM, SAML, OAUTH, and SCIM systems.

Handle identity and permissions on major cloud providers (Azure, AWS, GCP).

Design and implement role-based access control (RBAC) systems.

Mitigate common security vulnerabilities in Identity and Access Management.

Use Python for scripting and infrastructure automation tools such as Ansible, Chef, Puppet, and Terraform.

Utilize OpenAI's LLMs for internal application development and workflow optimization.

Create and manage Slack bots and integrations.

Manage multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring attention to detail and effective task prioritization.

You will excel in this role if you have:

Proven web development skills with experience in building user interfaces and reusable components.

Experience with building Web APIs and services using Python (including async), Flask or FastAPI.

In-depth knowledge of AzureAD IAM, SAML, OAUTH, and SCIM.

Advanced scripting skills in Python and familiarity with infrastructure automation tools.

Understanding of identity and permissions on major cloud providers (Azure, AWS, GCP).

Experience with role-based access control (RBAC) systems design and implementation.

Understanding of common security vulnerabilities in Identity and Access Management and strategies to mitigate them.

Proven ability to manage projects effectively, pay close attention to detail, and prioritize tasks.

Excellent communication skills and ability to engage effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Experience with developing and managing Slack bots and integrations.

This is an onsite role and will require 5 days a week in our San Francisco office.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy