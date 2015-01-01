About the Team
The Corporate Security (CorpSec) team at OpenAI is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our people and facilities. We are committed to maintaining a secure environment that enables our team to focus on advancing artificial intelligence in a responsible manner.
About the Role
As an Executive Protection Operator, you will play a crucial role in safeguarding the well-being of OpenAI's executives and key employees. Your responsibilities will encompass providing security support during travel, events, and, when necessary, day-to-day operations. You will need to have proficiency in firearms handling and the legal authority to carry a firearm in the United States. You are a seasoned, collaborative security professional with a deep understanding of executive protection principles and a proven ability to navigate complex, dynamic security situations with discretion and tact.
This position is based in our San Francisco HQ. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week, though this role is expected to have a flexible schedule that aligns with the travel and operational needs of the executives you support. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.