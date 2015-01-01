About the Team

The Corporate Security (CorpSec) team at OpenAI is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our people and facilities. We are committed to maintaining a secure environment that enables our team to focus on advancing artificial intelligence in a responsible manner.

About the Role

As an Executive Protection Operator, you will play a crucial role in safeguarding the well-being of OpenAI's executives and key employees. Your responsibilities will encompass providing security support during travel, events, and, when necessary, day-to-day operations. You will need to have proficiency in firearms handling and the legal authority to carry a firearm in the United States. You are a seasoned, collaborative security professional with a deep understanding of executive protection principles and a proven ability to navigate complex, dynamic security situations with discretion and tact.

This position is based in our San Francisco HQ. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week, though this role is expected to have a flexible schedule that aligns with the travel and operational needs of the executives you support. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop, implement, and manage security protocols for executive travel, events, and residences, ensuring seamless protection and safety.

Conduct comprehensive risk assessments and provide strategic security recommendations for both domestic and international environments.

Coordinate closely with internal teams, external security partners, and law enforcement agencies to build and maintain a robust security posture responsive to evolving threats.

Lead and manage additional security personnel, both internal and outsourced, for various events, functions, and travel requirements.

Respond to security incidents and emergencies with professionalism, composure, and confidentiality in all aspects of the role.

Work closely with the Director of the Protection Group to evaluate corporate and executive risks and to ensure a comprehensive security strategy.

Travel extensively, between 5-15 days a month, accompanying executives on domestic and international trips, often requiring long, irregular, and demanding hours.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Hold a current and valid Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (LEOSA) card for concealed carry in all 50 states, with 10+ years of related work experience or at least 5 years with an advanced degree.

Maintain the highest level of confidentiality and discretion, with a proven ability to stay composed in urgent and high-pressure situations.

Have experience in executive protection for top-level leaders in diverse environments and have completed recognized Executive Protection and driving courses.

Possess leadership experience coordinating with domestic and international law enforcement, military, intelligence, and corporate partners.

Are trained in tactical medical procedures and have a strong understanding of Google Workspace applications.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $225,000 — $225,000 USD