About the Team

The OpenAI Internal Communications team, a function of the larger Communications team, strives to engage and motivate employees by creating initiatives that align with OpenAI’s values, mission, milestones and goals – and finding authentic ways to keep employees connected. The team is also responsible for developing programs that foster diversity and inclusion, corporate social responsibility efforts, and feedback and recognition.

About the Role

We are looking for a creative-minded Events Manager to join OpenAI’s growing Internal Communications team to build, manage and execute internal and external events. This includes large-scale off-site events, quarterly high-touch recruiting and community events, employee resource groups, conferences and other team- or product-specific celebrations – both locally and around the world.

As an Events Manager, you will work with the Internal Communications Manager to oversee the administrative, organizational and logistic processes that ensure OpenAI events match the high level of performance we expect from our products like ChatGPT and DALL-E 2– including creating unique, creative and unforgettable experiences for our employees, future candidates and community members.

We’re looking for someone who shares our love for technology and how it can positively impact humanity. You should exhibit exceptional organizational skills, operate with a deep level of attention to detail, and value the power of collaboration. You should also display creative problem-solving abilities, a curiosity to learn, and promote healthy feedback. You’ll also integrate into an exciting culture oriented around pushing boundaries, striving for excellence, thinking outside the box, and bringing authentic personality into the work we do every day.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees. Occasional business travel may be required for this role.

In this role, you will:

Manage unique and high-touch events from end to end, setting individual event goals, budget caps, logistics and longer-term strategy.

Secure vendors for events, from researching potential partners to managing the detailed workflow of contracts in order to meet event deadlines.

Organize attendee information for both internal and external guests, create processes for employees to register for events and select their travel preferences or required accommodations.

Ensure external guests have an excellent first impression of OpenAI through event communications and visual designs.

Oversee cross-functional teams across OpenAI to execute and iterate on events.

Manage post-event follow up, including gathering feedback and evaluating the event's success.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years of experience in employee engagement, communication, marketing or other related fields.

Have experience executing multi-faceted small- and large-scale events on strict timelines.

Are excited about strengthening an existing internal culture through events.

Possess a deep interest in artificial intelligence.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $130,000 – $180,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

