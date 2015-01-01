San Francisco, California, United States — Communications Design
About the Team
The OpenAI Internal Communications team, a function of the larger Communications team, strives to engage and motivate employees by creating initiatives that align with OpenAI’s values, mission, milestones and goals – and finding authentic ways to keep employees connected. The team is also responsible for developing programs that foster diversity and inclusion, corporate social responsibility efforts, and feedback and recognition.
About the Role
We are looking for a creative-minded Events Manager to join OpenAI’s growing Internal Communications team to build, manage and execute internal and external events. This includes large-scale off-site events, quarterly high-touch recruiting and community events, employee resource groups, conferences and other team- or product-specific celebrations – both locally and around the world.
As an Events Manager, you will work with the Internal Communications Manager to oversee the administrative, organizational and logistic processes that ensure OpenAI events match the high level of performance we expect from our products like ChatGPT and DALL-E 2– including creating unique, creative and unforgettable experiences for our employees, future candidates and community members.
We’re looking for someone who shares our love for technology and how it can positively impact humanity. You should exhibit exceptional organizational skills, operate with a deep level of attention to detail, and value the power of collaboration. You should also display creative problem-solving abilities, a curiosity to learn, and promote healthy feedback. You’ll also integrate into an exciting culture oriented around pushing boundaries, striving for excellence, thinking outside the box, and bringing authentic personality into the work we do every day.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees. Occasional business travel may be required for this role.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $130,000 – $180,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.