San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Product
The Developer Platform team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to businesses and developers through our APIs. Most recently, we released the GPT-4 API, the ChatGPT API, the Whisper API, and function calling in the API.
Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.
As our first data scientist on the Developer Platform team, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping a data-driven product development culture. You'll have the opportunity to define and measure key metrics for our platform products, create insightful data sets and dashboards, and collaborate closely with product, engineering, and research teams to optimize customer experiences and drive measurable impact.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $300,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
