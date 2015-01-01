About the Team

The Developer Platform team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to businesses and developers through our APIs. Most recently, we released the GPT-4 API, the ChatGPT API, the Whisper API, and function calling in the API.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

As our first data scientist on the Developer Platform team, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping a data-driven product development culture. You'll have the opportunity to define and measure key metrics for our platform products, create insightful data sets and dashboards, and collaborate closely with product, engineering, and research teams to optimize customer experiences and drive measurable impact.

In this role, you will:

Embed with the Developer Platform Product team as a trusted partner, build a deep understanding of our state-of-art models, and uncover new use case scenarios for OpenAI’s current and future developer products.

Define and measure key metrics for our platform products to evaluate the impact of our products and identify growth opportunities

Establish data sets and dashboards that enable deep insights of customer needs and facilitate data-informed decision-making.

Partner closely with product, engineering and research teams to assess and optimize capabilities that we expose to customers to drive measurable impact.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have B2B product experience to partner with product teams to design experiments, derive clear insights and recommendations, and build product-level metrics from scratch.

Have 5+ years of experience in data science or a quantitative role navigating ambiguous and fast-growth environments.

A PhD or MS in a quantitative field (e.g., Statistics, Engineering) or equivalent experience.

Expert knowledge using a scientific computing language (such as Python) and SQL.

A demonstrated ability to manage and deliver on multiple projects with a high attention to detail.

The ability to communicate results clearly and a focus on driving impact.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $300,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

