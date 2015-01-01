About the Team

OpenAI’s Child Safety team helps to ensure that OpenAI’s technologies are not misused or abused in ways harmful to underage populations. Through close partnerships with our Legal, Platform Policy, and Investigations colleagues, this team manages processes, incidents, and reviews to protect our online ecosystem. The team also handles key external engagements and relationships.

About the Role

You will be a subject matter expert across all of our policies related to child safety. You will develop deep expertise in applying OpenAI’s policies in the context of AI-generated content, provide expert-level guidance on the policy compliance of content, and work on implementing and scaling review processes related to sensitive content. This role reports to our Associate General Counsel, Investigations & Security.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Review content that violates our policies and improve our review and response processes.

Ensure our moderation operations run smoothly and scale those processes without trading off review quality.

Respond to escalations by owning or assisting in investigations and follow-on processes.

Collaborate with engineering, policy, and research teams to improve our tooling, policies, and understanding of abusive content.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have a pragmatic approach to being on an operations team and can get in the weeds to get stuff done.

Are passionate about AI and are keen to take a part in shaping the safety of this technology.

Have experience on a trust and safety team and/or have worked closely with policy, content moderation, or security teams.

Have a knack for data and use metrics to drive your decision-making.

Bonus: have experience with large language models and/or can use scripting languages (Python preferred).

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications through February 13, with interviews and onboarding occurring by mid March. The interview process for this role may include a written assessment and virtual or in-person meetings with our team.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $136,000 — $220,000 USD