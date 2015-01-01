About the Team
OpenAI’s Child Safety team helps to ensure that OpenAI’s technologies are not misused or abused in ways harmful to underage populations. Through close partnerships with our Legal, Platform Policy, and Investigations colleagues, this team manages processes, incidents, and reviews to protect our online ecosystem. The team also handles key external engagements and relationships.
About the Role
You will be a subject matter expert across all of our policies related to child safety. You will develop deep expertise in applying OpenAI’s policies in the context of AI-generated content, provide expert-level guidance on the policy compliance of content, and work on implementing and scaling review processes related to sensitive content. This role reports to our Associate General Counsel, Investigations & Security.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About the Interview Process
We expect to accept applications through February 13, with interviews and onboarding occurring by mid March. The interview process for this role may include a written assessment and virtual or in-person meetings with our team.
#LI-BB1
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.