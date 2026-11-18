ROI estimates are based on employee-reported time savings; overall estimated ROI is 203%.

When Sumitomo Life’s planning teams prepare proposals for senior management, ChatGPT Enterprise helps them review source material and organize their findings. They combine those findings with firsthand information and draw on their expertise to decide what to recommend. Teams in accounting and finance also use ChatGPT for research and analysis.

The Japanese life insurer’s executives and managers were among the first to use ChatGPT. Their example and the president’s encouragement helped more employees try it in their own work.

From a pilot to a wider rollout

Sumitomo Life began using generative AI at work in 2023. At first, employees mainly asked questions in chat. As they tested general-purpose AI tools, ChatGPT stood out for its range. They could use deep research to explore a question across sources and bring ChatGPT into work they were already doing in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

In 2025, about 100 to 150 people, including executives and members of planning teams, piloted ChatGPT Business. In June 2026, the company moved to ChatGPT Enterprise. In planning a rollout to thousands of employees, the insurer weighed output quality, how well ChatGPT fit different kinds of work, and the security requirements of a financial institution.

Sumitomo Life worked with OpenAI to assess ChatGPT Enterprise against the insurer’s security standards. The review covered how Sumitomo Life could manage workspace access and feature permissions, along with OpenAI’s policy of excluding business data from model training by default. The insurer continues to decide how employees can use ChatGPT based on the information they handle and the systems they connect to.

Writing code and preparing proposals

Sumitomo Life’s investment teams use statistical analysis to forecast returns and assess risks such as price swings. ChatGPT helps analysts draft the code for that work, reducing the amount they need to write themselves.

Planning teams use ChatGPT to track developments at other Japanese insurers and find examples from overseas. They use that research to strengthen proposals for senior management.

Planning teams supplement public sources with firsthand information from people familiar with the work. They use projects in ChatGPT to keep the material together with related chats, files, and custom instructions.

The president leads by example

Sumitomo Life’s president began using AI during the ChatGPT Business pilot. In management meetings and on the company’s internal portal, the president regularly encouraged employees to put it to work.

Kakeru Tateyama, a senior member of Sumitomo Life’s planning department, saw how that example shaped adoption. “When senior leaders don’t understand a new technology, it can be hard to get it off the ground,” he says. “Here, our executives and managers were among the first to use it. They saw for themselves what it could do. I think that made it easier for everyone else to start using it.”

Since the initial training, OpenAI has shared examples of how organizations around the world use ChatGPT. The teams discuss which approaches fit Sumitomo Life’s priorities and assess new features as they become available.

How usage relates to return on investment

Sumitomo Life tracks how often employees use ChatGPT Enterprise and estimates the return on that investment.

Weekly usage of ChatGPT Enterprise is over 80%.

Estimated ROI averaged 524% for employees who used ChatGPT at least 101 times a month. This estimate is based on employee-reported time savings; the overall estimated ROI is 203%.

The insurer looks beyond the number of accounts it has issued. Its quarterly survey asks employees how often they use ChatGPT, which steps in their work they use it for, and whether they use it with colleagues.

Estimated ROI based on employee-reported time savings. 524% applies only to employees using ChatGPT 101+ times per month; overall estimated ROI is 203%.

Sumitomo Life used employee-reported time savings to estimate ROI for different levels of ChatGPT use. The estimates were higher among more frequent users. ROI averaged 55% for 8 to 15 uses per month, 231% for 16 to 30, and 524% for 101 or more. The overall average was 203%.

Employees are also beginning to take on work they previously lacked the time or specialist skills to tackle. For Sumitomo Life, that broadens what each person can contribute, even where the benefit is harder to capture in hours saved.

Masakazu Obi, a deputy general manager in the planning department, sees a larger opportunity in changing how the work itself gets done. “If we take our existing ways of working for granted, we won’t get the full benefit of AI,” he says. “The question is whether we can change the processes themselves. As we introduce AI, we’re also working to change those processes over the long term.”

Making more time for conversations with customers

Sumitomo Life plans to start expanding AI use to more employees in the second half of fiscal 2026. For each role, it will identify which tasks AI can handle, where employees can work alongside it, and which responsibilities people should keep.

Over the longer term, the insurer is considering AI for more specialized work, including underwriting and claims payments. It plans to explore new technologies and services with OpenAI as it redesigns workflows with AI in mind.

The goal is to give employees more time to talk with customers. Sumitomo Life sees those conversations as part of its commitment to the well-being of both customers and employees.

“For us, the value of insurance is the peace of mind it brings to our customers and to society. There’s something only people can offer, and it comes from talking with our customers and understanding how they feel.” —Kuniaki Nakagawa, Manager, AI Strategy Task Force, Sumitomo Life