Beyond knowing how to answer a customer’s request, AI support agents need to be able to execute a solution. And for that, they need access to the right tools and instructions.

According to Richpanel CEO Amit RG, human support agents can use 20 or 30 tools to serve a customer, and the procedures they follow may never have been written down.

Richpanel ⁠(opens in a new window) solves that using OpenAI models to both set up the tools and procedures AI support agents need to act and handle customer conversations.

“The intelligence is no longer the bottleneck. It’s everything around it.” —Amit RG, CEO, Richpanel

Deploying a support agent often requires a forward-deployed engineer to connect the agent to a customer’s systems and define how it should work. Amit saw that many companies didn’t have engineers to spare and asked himself, “What if that forward-deployed engineer itself was an AI agent?”

So Richpanel built it: an AI manager to handle agent setup. Customers began calling it Boss AI. It writes procedures and defines how Richpanel’s frontline support agent, copilot, and quality-assurance agent call the tools they need.

Richpanel uses GPT‑6 Astra and GPT‑6.1 Sol for Boss AI, prioritizing accuracy when building the tools and procedures its other agents will follow.

Balancing intelligence and cost across support operations

Richpanel designs the frontline agent to handle hundreds of thousands of conversations, making the cost of each interaction an important part of model selection. It uses GPT‑6 Luna and other OpenAI models for that work. Amit says Richpanel takes the same approach to its copilot and quality-assurance agents.

“What matters is a balance of cost and intelligence,” Amit says. Richpanel’s customers may already use low-cost outsourced support. Automating their operations has to make financial sense against that starting point.

Amit credits OpenAI with making models available that can handle long context and longer tasks while remaining cost efficient. Richpanel can use deeper reasoning to prepare its support agents and more economical models to run the conversations that follow.

“OpenAI models can run these long-context, longer-horizon tasks while still being very cost efficient.” —Amit RG, CEO, Richpanel

At the time of the October 2026 interview, Amit said Richpanel had completed approximately 300 AI customer-support deployments over the previous six months.

The company guarantees customers a 50% automation rate within the first 30 days or their money back. Amit says it met that commitment across all of those deployments, adding, “In each of the cases, the AI is beating human support agents when it comes to customer satisfaction.”