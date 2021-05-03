Will Hurd joins OpenAI’s board of directors

OpenAI is committed to developing general-purpose artificial intelligence that benefits all humanity, and we believe that achieving our goal requires expertise in public policy as well as technology. So, we’re delighted to announce that Congressman Will Hurd has joined our board of directors. Will served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been a leading voice on technology policy, and coauthored bipartisan legislation outlining a national strategy for artificial intelligence.

"Will brings a rare combination of expertise—he deeply understands both artificial intelligence as well as public policy, both of which are critical to a successful future for AI,” said Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO. “We are thrilled to add his experience and leadership to our board.”

Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s chairman and Chief Technology Officer, added, “‘AI public policy expert’ isn’t exactly a common title, and Will is squarely one of the leading ones. We’re looking forward to Will applying his unique expertise to help us progress our mission to develop and deploy AI to benefit everyone.”

"I’ve been blown away by the scientific advances made by the team at OpenAI, and I’ve been inspired by their commitment to developing AI responsibly,” said Will Hurd. “I’m excited to join this thoughtful, values-driven company at the forefront of artificial intelligence research and deployment.”

