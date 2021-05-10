OpenAI Scholars 2021: Final projects

Words to Bytes: Exploring Language Tokenizations

I was drawn to the Scholar’s program because I’d seen some of what OpenAI’s models could do and I wanted to understand what it took to build and iterate such powerful models. Having the dedicated time to explore deep learning with great mentorship has been transformative in my ability to understand and contribute to the field! When I’m not working, I’m usually tinkering with gadgets or out seeking adrenaline with friends. My project explores the tradeoffs in using these other tokenization schemes and how these different tokenizations scale. I also consider an approach to learning a sequence’s segmentation instead of using a predefined one.

Previous role : Software Engineer at Wahoo Fitness, Founder and CEO at Lorable, Data Engineer at Interkn

Interesting learning : “ The Scholars program gave me the space to explore many different ideas in ML and deep learning, from “classical” stuff like CNNs and RNNs to understanding the tradeoffs of more recent transformer variants. Being able to have conversations with the researchers at OpenAI made me realize that the frontier of AI research is very accessible. I originally wanted to learn about the current state of the art, but being here for these past few months has let me understand that I can contribute meaningfully to advancing the state of deep learning and AI. Being at OpenAI has also caused me to think a lot about the implications of the models we create and ways to provide such models to the world while minimizing potential harm. ”