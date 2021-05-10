OpenAI Scholars 2021: Final projects

We’re proud to announce that the 2021 class of OpenAI Scholars has completed our six-month mentorship program and have produced an open-source research project with stipends and support from OpenAI.
Working alongside leading OpenAI researchers that created GPT-3 and DALL·E, our Scholars explored topics like AI safety, contrastive learning, generative modeling, scaling laws, auto-encoding multi-objective tasks, test time compute, NLP segmentation strategies, and summarization from human feedback.
To wrap up the program, our nine Scholars share their work and how the Scholars Program has impacted their careers. Read more about each of them and their projects below.