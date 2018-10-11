OpenAI Scholars 2019: Applications open

We’re open to all experience levels and backgrounds that meet the above criteria—it’s a common myth that you need a PhD to work in AI (many OpenAI employees don’t have one).

We look for people who are comfortable writing software, but no previous machine learning experience is required. This is a remote program open to anyone with US work authorization located in US timezones. We ask all Scholars to document their experiences studying deep learning to hopefully inspire others to join the field too.

You are eligible to apply if:

You are a member of an underrepresented group in science and engineering.

You have US work authorization and are located in the United States for the duration of the program; We give preference to applicants who can be physically present during the program.

You understand this article on calculus and this article on linear algebra. (It’s fine if you have to brush up on these skills).

You are comfortable programming in Python (other languages are helpful, but you’ll spend the program writing in Python).

We’ll use these criteria for selection:

Technical skills . The stronger your technical background, the more time you’ll spend focusing on the deep learning itself.

. The stronger your technical background, the more time you’ll spend focusing on the deep learning itself. Self-motivation . We’re looking for people who will work hard through those 3 months, and have demonstrated that they can push themselves to persevere through challenging work.

. We’re looking for people who will work hard through those 3 months, and have demonstrated that they can push themselves to persevere through challenging work. Community building capabilities. We want to hear from people who will inspire others (in the program and externally) to endeavor to learn deep learning as well.

Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.

Questions? Email scholars@openai.com