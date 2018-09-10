OpenAI Scholars 2018: Final projects

Our first cohort of OpenAI Scholars has now completed the program. Over the past three months, we’ve seen how quickly experienced software developers can become machine learning practitioners. All eight Scholars produced an exciting final project and are going on to work or teach within machine learning.
We’ll be hosting a Scholars Demo Day at OpenAI to showcase their work. Our Scholars will talk about their work this summer, followed by Q&A, mingling, and refreshments with the Scholars and other OpenAI folks. This event is open to all who are interested—just RSVP at the link below!
We plan to repeat the Scholars program in 2019. The program is open to people from groups underrepresented in the field, and we think that AI will only benefit everyone if the field has better representation. We’ll also release a case study on the first cohort in upcoming months to help other organizations roll out similar initiatives at their own companies.
Final projects
Christine Payne
Mentor: Karthik Narasimhan
Works from: San Francisco, CA
Social links for Christine Payne
- Twitter: @mcleavey
Dolapo Martins
Mentor: Geoffrey Irving
Works from: Baltimore, MD
Social links for Dolapo Martins
- Twitter: @allhaildolapo
Hannah Davis
Mentor: Emily Denton
Works from: New York, NY
Social links for Hannah Davis
- Twitter: @ahandvanish
Holly Grimm
Mentor: Christy Dennison
Works from: Santa Fe, NM
Social links for Holly Grimm
- Twitter: @hollygrimm
Ifu Aniemeka
Mentor: Igor Mordatch
Works from: Chicago, IL
Social links for Ifu Aniemeka
- Twitter: @ianiemeka
Munashe Shumba
Mentor: Yasaman Bahri
Works from: New York, NY
Social links for Munashe Shumba
- Twitter: @munashe
Nadja Rhodes
Mentor: Natasha Jaques
Works from: Seattle, WA
Social links for Nadja Rhodes
- Twitter: @ohnadj
Sophia Arakelyan
Mentor: Alec Radford
Works from: San Francisco, CA
Social links for Sophia Arakelyan
- Twitter: @sopharicks
Scholars Demo Day
To wrap up this first class of Scholars, we will be bringing all the Scholars together with members of the ML community for a demo day at OpenAI’s offices on September the 20th. Here the Scholars will present their work and discuss their experiences and future ML goals with other attendees. If you are interested and would like to attend, sign up here. We’ll be recording their talks to share later.
We can’t wait to see how our Scholars continue to contribute to the ML community in the future!