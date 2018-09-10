OpenAI Scholars 2018: Final projects

Interesting learning : “ Before the program, I had seen TensorFlow code in tutorials but I had not worked with it myself. During the program, I got to explore and familiarize myself with the code in the TF libraries and to modify the libraries to get them to work on new data. I’m more aware of the field now. It’s easier to read and understand papers. Before the program, reading deep learning papers took a long time because every few sentences I would encounter a term or concept I had never heard before. Now when I read a paper, I understand the terminology as well as why the authors might have made certain choices. I also learned how others in this industry build deep neural nets—common practices, prominent architectures and popular datasets, tools, and the like. Knowing this helps me know where to start on new projects. ”

Final project : Exploring the use of semantic trees in LSTMs as a way to better represent the relationships between entities in a sentence.