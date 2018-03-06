OpenAI Scholars

Diversity is core to AI having a positive effect on the world—it’s necessary to ensure the advanced AI systems in the future are built to benefit everyone. While we hope that some of the scholars will join OpenAI (where we are actively working on internal diversity & inclusion initiatives), we want this program to improve diversity in the field at large.

Once you’ve decided to join the field, there are many programs (such as our Fellowship or any number of residencies) which can help you develop your skills. But these require a longer commitment and some existing machine learning experience, and for many people with families or other obligations it’s not possible to simply pack up and come to the Bay Area.