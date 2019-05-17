OpenAI Fellows Fall 2018: Final projects

Previous role : Pianist

Interesting learning : “ The Fellows program provided a great balance of freedom and support. I enjoyed spending the first two months reading papers and learning to implement them, and I really appreciated having a mentor who helped me pick the best papers or ideas to pursue. I was also able to work on my own and experiment with different ideas, but Alec and others on the team were always very generous with their time when I was stuck or needed advice. At the start of 2019, we were asked to think “What do I need to do to make my work this coming year the best work of my life?” For me, a big part of the answer is to work at OpenAI, as part of such a uniquely talented and motivated team. ”

Final project : I created MuseNet, a MIDI music model based on the same transformer architecture that powers GPT-2. MuseNet generates 2–4 minute compositions in many different musical styles. To do this, I collected hundreds of thousands of MIDI files from the web, experimented with different tokenization schemes, developed a way to condition samples based on a particular style or composer, and developed a co-composer tool to enable joint human/AI compositions.