OpenAI Fellows Fall 2018: Final projects

During this time, we’ve seen how expertise in other scientific fields like classical music, statistics, and mathematics can yield insights to push AI research forward. All 6 Fellows have completed projects investigating a novel research idea while embedded in an OpenAI research team.
We’re also excited to welcome all 6 of our Fall Fellows to OpenAI as full-time members of our technical staff!
Final projects
Christine Payne
Team: Language
Mentor: Alec Radford
Jacob Hilton
Team: Reinforcement learning
Mentor: John Schulman
Todor Markov
Team: Multiagent
Mentor: Igor Mordatch
Mark Chen
Team: Algorithms
Mentor: Ilya Sutskever
Lei Zhang
Team: Robotics
Mentor: Matthias Plappert
Mikhail Pavlov
Team: Hardware
Mentor: Scott Gray
Next steps
We’d like to congratulate our Fall 2018 Fellows on their outstanding work and thank them for their contributions to OpenAI. We are excited to see their research continue! If you want to go from a beginner to producing world class ML contributions, consider applying for our next round of OpenAI Fellows, starting July 2019. We are currently accepting applications and reviewing them on a rolling basis, so apply early!
As part of our effort to educate more people like our class of Fellows, we recently open sourced part of their introductory curriculum. You can start your ML education today by completing our tutorial, “Spinning up in Deep RL.” Spinning up in Deep RL consists of examples of RL code, educational exercises, documentation, and tutorials that will help you become a skilled practitioner in RL.