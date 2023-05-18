Introducing the ChatGPT app for iOS

Since the release of ChatGPT, we've heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on the go. Today, we’re launching the ChatGPT app for iOS.

The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS.

Discover the versatility of ChatGPT:

Instant answers: Get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results.

Tailored advice: Seek guidance on cooking, travel plans, or crafting thoughtful messages.

Creative inspiration: Generate gift ideas, outline presentations, or write the perfect poem.

Professional input: Boost productivity with idea feedback, note summarization, and technical topic assistance.

Learning opportunities: Explore new languages, modern history, and more at your own pace.

We're starting our rollout in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. We’re eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we’re committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT.

With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible.

P.S. Android users, you're next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon.

