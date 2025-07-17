Agent bio bug bounty

As part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen our safeguards for advanced AI capabilities in biology, our bio bug bounty is now open for applications. We’ve deployed the ChatGPT agent model and are actively working to further strengthen safety protections for ChatGPT agent and other models. We’re inviting researchers with experience in AI red teaming, security, or chemical and biological risk to try to find a universal jailbreak that can defeat our ten-level bio/chem challenge.