Our design goal for universe was to support a single Python process driving 20 environments in parallel at 60 frames per second. Each screen buffer is 1024x768, so naively reading each frame from an external process would take 3GB/s of memory bandwidth. We wrote a batch-oriented VNC client in Go, which is loaded as a shared library in Python and incrementally updates a pair of buffers for each environment. After experimenting with many combinations of VNC servers, encodings, and undocumented protocol options, we now routinely drive dozens of environments at 60 frames per second with 100ms latency—almost all due to server-side encoding.

Here are some important properties of our current implementation:

General. An agent can use this interface (which was originally designed for humans) to interact with any existing computer program without requiring an emulator or access to the program’s internals. For instance, it can play any computer game, interact with a terminal, browse the web, design buildings in CAD software, operate a photo editing program, or edit a spreadsheet.

Familiar to humans. Since people are already well versed with the interface of pixels/keyboard/mouse, humans can easily operate any of our environments. We can use human performance as a meaningful baseline, and record human demonstrations by simply saving VNC traffic. We’ve found demonstrations to be extremely useful in initializing agents with sensible policies with behavioral cloning (i.e. use supervised learning to mimic what the human does), before switching to RL to optimize for the given reward function.

VNC as a standard. Many implementations of VNC are available online and some are packaged by default into the most common operating systems, including OSX. There are even VNC implementations in JavaScript, which allow humans to provide demonstrations without installing any new software—important for services like Amazon Mechanical Turk.

Easy to debug. We can observe our agent while it is training or being evaluated—we just attach a VNC client to the environment’s (shared) VNC desktop. We can also save the VNC traffic for future analysis.

We were all quite surprised that we could make VNC work so well. As we scale to larger games, there’s a decent chance we’ll start using additional backend technologies. But preliminary signs indicate we can push the existing implementation far: with the right settings, our client can coax GTA V to run at 20 frames per second over the public internet.