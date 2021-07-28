Introducing Triton: Open-source GPU programming for neural networks

While this may not be particularly helpful for embarrassingly parallel (i.e., element-wise) computations, it can greatly simplify the development of more complex GPU programs.

Consider for example the case of a fused softmax kernel (below) in which each instance normalizes a different row of the given input tensor X∈RM×N. Standard CUDA implementations of this parallelization strategy can be challenging to write, requiring explicit synchronization between threads as they concurrently reduce the same row of X. Most of this complexity goes away with Triton, where each kernel instance loads the row of interest and normalizes it sequentially using NumPy-like primitives.

