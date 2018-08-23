The International 2018: Results

The purpose of the games were to showcase the capabilities of Five against the world’s best humans, playing games of “Real Dota”. Going into The International, we weren’t sure exactly who we would get to play, as it depended on the availability of people willing to play us on the mainstage. We were grateful to play against teams far stronger than the one at the Benchmark.

Five played its first match on Wednesday against paiN Gaming, one of the top 18 Dota 2 teams in the world and were eliminated from The International earlier on in the tournament. PaiN players have won an average of $350,000 in career tournament earnings. The match lasted around 51 minutes (games usually last 45 minutes) and after strong start for the humans, Five regained some ground in the mid-game, before succumbing to various high-level strategic pushes by human players. On Thursday, we played our second game against a team of Chinese superstar players, three of whom had played on a competitive team together. After some exciting back-and-forth teamfights, Five lost after 45 minutes. The average tournament earnings for each of these players were about $1 million.

