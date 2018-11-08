At OpenAI, we believe that deep learning generally—and deep reinforce­ment learning specifically—will play central roles in the development of powerful AI technology. While there are numerous resources available to let people quickly ramp up in deep learning, deep reinforcement learning is more challenging to break into. We’ve designed Spinning Up to help people learn to use these technologies and to develop intuitions about them.

We were inspired to build Spinning Up through our work with the OpenAI Scholars and Fellows initiatives, where we observed that it’s possible for people with little-to-no experience in machine learning to rapidly ramp up as practitioners, if the right guidance and resources are available to them. Spinning Up in Deep RL was built with this need in mind and is integrated into the curriculum for 2019 cohorts of Scholars and Fellows.

We’ve also seen that being competent in RL can help people participate in interdisciplinary research areas like AI safety, which involve a mix of reinforcement learning and other skills. We’ve had so many people ask for guidance in learning RL from scratch, that we’ve decided to formalize the informal advice we’ve been giving.

Spinning Up in Deep RL consists of the following core components: