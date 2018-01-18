Scaling Kubernetes to 2,500 nodes

Our Dota project started out on Kubernetes, and as it scaled, we noticed that fresh Kubernetes nodes often have pods sitting in Pending for a long time. The game image is around 17GB, and would often take 30 minutes to pull on a fresh cluster node, so we understood why the Dota container would be Pending for a while — but this was true for other containers as well. Digging in, we found that kubelet has a --serialize-image-pulls flag which defaults to true , meaning the Dota image pull blocked all other images. Changing to false required switching Docker to overlay2 rather than AUFS. To further speed up pulls, we also moved the Docker root to the instance-attached SSD, like we did for the etcd machines.

Even after optimizing the pull speed, we saw pods failing to start with a cryptic error message: rpc error: code = 2 desc = net/http: request canceled . The kubelet and Docker logs also contained messages indicating that the image pull had been canceled, due to a lack of progress. We tracked the root to large images taking too long to pull/extract, or times when we had a long backlog of images to pull. To address this, we set kubelet’s --image-pull-progress-deadline flag to 30 minutes, and set the Docker daemon’s max-concurrent-downloads option to 10. (The second option didn’t speed up extraction of large images, but allowed the queue of images to pull in parallel.)