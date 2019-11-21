Safety Gym

The first step towards making progress on a problem like safe exploration is to quantify it: figure out what can be measured, and how going up or down on those metrics gets us closer to the desired outcome. Another way to say it is that we need to pick a formalism for the safe exploration problem. A formalism allows us to design algorithms that achieve our goals.

While there are several options, there is not yet a universal consensus in the field of safe exploration research about the right formalism. We spent some time thinking about it, and the formalism we think makes the most sense to adopt is constrained reinforcement learning.

Constrained RL is like normal RL, but in addition to a reward function that the agent wants to maximize, environments have cost functions that the agent needs to constrain. For example, consider an agent controlling a self-driving car. We would want to reward this agent for getting from point A to point B as fast as possible. But naturally, we would also want to constrain the driving behavior to match traffic safety standards.

We think constrained RL may turn out to be more useful than normal RL for ensuring that agents satisfy safety requirements. A big problem with normal RL is that everything about the agent’s eventual behavior is described by the reward function, but reward design is fundamentally hard. A key part of the challenge comes from picking trade-offs between competing objectives, such as task performance and satisfying safety requirements. In constrained RL, we don’t have to pick trade-offs—instead, we pick outcomes, and let algorithms figure out the trade-offs that get us the outcomes we want.

We can use the self-driving car case to sketch what this means in practice. Suppose the car earns some amount of money for every trip it completes, and has to pay a fine for every collision.

In normal RL, you would pick the collision fine at the beginning of training and keep it fixed forever. The problem here is that if the pay-per-trip is high enough, the agent may not care whether it gets in lots of collisions (as long as it can still complete its trips). In fact, it may even be advantageous to drive recklessly and risk those collisions in order to get the pay. We have seen this before when training unconstrained RL agents.

By contrast, in constrained RL you would pick the acceptable collision rate at the beginning of training, and adjust the collision fine until the agent is meeting that requirement. If the car is getting in too many fender-benders, you raise the fine until that behavior is no longer incentivized.

