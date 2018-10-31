Reinforcement learning with prediction-based rewards

In standard reinforcement learning set-ups, at every discrete time-step the agent sends an action to the environment, and the environment responds by emitting the next observation, transition reward and an indicator of episode end. In our previous paper we require the environment to output only the next observation. There, the agent learns a next-state predictor model from its experience, and uses the error of the prediction as an intrinsic reward. As a result it is attracted to the unpredictable. For example, it will find a change in a game score to be rewarding only if the score is displayed on the screen and the change is hard to predict. The agent will typically find interactions with new objects rewarding, as the outcomes of such interactions are usually harder to predict than other aspects of the environment.

Similar to prior work, we tried to avoid modeling all aspects of the environment, whether they are relevant or not, by choosing to model features of the observation. Surprisingly, we found that even random features worked well.

