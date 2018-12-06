Quantifying generalization in reinforcement learning

We trained 9 agents to play CoinRun, each with a different number of available training levels. The ﬁrst 8 agents trained on sets ranging from of 100 to 16,000 levels. We trained the ﬁnal agent on an unrestricted set of levels, so this agent never sees the same level twice. We trained our agents with policies using a common 3-layer convolutional architecture, which we call Nature-CNN. Our agents trained with Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO) for a total of 256M timesteps. Since an epsiode lasts 100 timesteps on average, agents with fixed training sets will see each training level thousands to millions of times. The final agent, trained with the unrestricted set, will see roughly 2 million distinct levels — each of them exactly once.

We collected each data point in the following graphs by averaging the ﬁnal agent’s performance across 10,000 episodes. At test time, the agent is evaluated on never-before-seen levels. We discovered substantial overﬁtting occurs when there are less than 4,000 training levels. In fact, we still see overfitting even with 16,000 training levels! Unsurprisingly, agents trained with the unrestricted set of levels performed best, as these agents had access to the most data. These agents are represented by the dotted line in the following graphs.

We compared our Nature-CNN baseline against the convolutional architecture used in IMPALA and found the IMPALA-CNN agents generalized much better with any training set as seen below.

