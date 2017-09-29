Nonlinear computation in deep linear networks

As a consequence of these conventions and the binary format used, the smallest normal non-zero number (in binary) is 1.0..0 x 2^-126, which we refer to as min going forward. However, the next representable number is 1.0..01 x 2^-126, which we can write as min + 0.0..01 x 2^-126. It is evident that the gap between the 2nd number is by a factor of 2^20 smaller than gap between 0 and min. In float32, when numbers are smaller than the smallest representable number they get mapped to zero. Due to this ‘underflow’, around zero all computation involving floating point numbers becomes nonlinear.

An exception to these restrictions is denormal numbers, which can be disabled on some computing hardware. While the GPU and cuBLAS have denormals enabled by default, TensorFlow builds all its primitives with denormals off (with the ftz=true flag set). This means that any non-matrix multiply operation written in TensorFlow has an implicit non-linearity following it (provided the scale of computation is near 1e-38).

So, while in general the difference between any “mathematical” number and their normal float representation is small, around zero there is a large gap and the approximation error can be very significant.