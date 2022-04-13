Measuring Goodhart’s law

Goodhart’s law famously says: “When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure.” Although originally from economics, it’s something we have to grapple with at OpenAI when figuring out how to optimize objectives that are difficult or costly to measure. It’s often necessary to introduce some proxy objective that’s easier or cheaper to measure, but when we do this, we need to be careful not to optimize it too much.

For example, as part of our work to align models like GPT-3 with human intent and values, we would like to optimize things like “How helpful is this response?”, or “How factually accurate is this claim?”. These are complex objectives that require humans to carefully check things over. For this reason, we train a model to predict these human preferences, known as a reward model, and use the reward model’s predictions as a proxy objective. But it’s important to keep track of how well the true objective is being optimized.

In this post we’ll look at some of the mathematics behind how we do this. We’ll focus on a setting that is particularly clean to analyze, in which we have access to the true objective. In practice, even human preferences can fail to measure what we really care about, but we’re setting that issue aside in this post.

