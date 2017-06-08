Learning to cooperate, compete, and communicate

MADDPG extends a reinforcement learning algorithm called DDPG, taking inspiration from actor-critic reinforcement learning techniques; other groups are exploring variations and parallel implementations of these ideas.

We treat each agent in our simulation as an “actor”, and each actor gets advice from a “critic” that helps the actor decide what actions to reinforce during training. Traditionally, the critic tries to predict the value (i.e. the reward we expect to get in the future) of an action in a particular state, which is used by the agent—the actor—to update its policy. This is more stable than directly using the reward, which can vary considerably. To make it feasible to train multiple agents that can act in a globally-coordinated way, we enhance our critics so they can access the observations and actions of all the agents, as the following diagram shows.