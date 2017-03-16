Learning to communicate

All research projects have complications; in this case, our agents frequently invented languages that didn’t display the compositional traits we wanted. And even when they succeeded, their solutions had their own idiosyncrasies.

The first problem we ran into was the agents’ tendency to create a single utterance and intersperse it with spaces to create meaning. This Morse code language was hard to decipher and non-compositional. To correct this, we imposed a slight cost on every utterance and added a preference for achieving the task quickly. This encouraged the agents to use their communication channel concisely, which led to the development of a larger vocabulary.

Another issue we faced was agents trying to use single words to encode the meaning of entire sentences. This happened when we gave them the ability to use large vocabularies; they’d eventually create a single utterance that encoded the meaning of an entire sentence such as “red agent, go to blue landmark.” While useful for the agents, this approach requires vocabulary size to grow exponentially with the sentence length and doesn’t fit with our broader goal of creating AI that is interpretable to humans.) To deter agents from creating this sort of language we incorporated a preference for compact vocabulary sizes through a preference for using already-popular words, inspired by ideas outlined in The evolution of syntactic communication. We incorporate this by putting a reward for speaking a particular word that is proportional to how frequently that word has been spoken previously.

Lastly, we encountered agents inventing landmark references not based on color, but other cues such as spatial relationships. For example, agents would invent words like “top-most” or “left-most” landmark to refer to locations based on a global 2D coordinate system. While such behavior is very inventive, it is fairly specific to our particular environment implementation, and could cause problems if we substantially changed the geography of the worlds the agents live in. To fix this, we placed agents in an ego-centric coordinate frame (so that there is no single shared coordinate frame). This dealt with the odd directions, and led to them referring to landmarks by their color property.