Learning concepts with energy functions

To create the energy function, we mathematically represent concepts as energy models. The idea of energy models is rooted in physics, with the intuition that observed events and states represent low-energy configurations.

We define an energy function E(x, a, w) for each concept in terms of:

The state of the world the model observes (x)

An attention mask (a) over entities in that state.

A continuous-valued vector (w), used as conditioning, that specifies the concept for which energy is being calculated

States of the world are composed of sets of entities and their properties and positions (like the dots below, which have both positional and colored properties). Attention masks, used for “identification”, represent a model’s focus on some set of entities. The energy model outputs a single positive number indicating whether the concept is satisfied (when energy is zero) or not (when energy is high). A concept is satisfied when an attention mask is focused on a set of entities that represent a concept, which requires both that the entities are in the correct positions (modification of x, or generation) and that the right entities are being focused on (modification of a, or identification).

We construct the energy function as a neural network based on the relational network architecture, which allows it to take an arbitrary number of entities as input. The parameters of this energy function are what is being optimized by our training procedure; other functions are derived implicitly from the energy function.

This approach lets us use energy functions to learn a single network that can perform both generation and recognition. This allows us to cross-employ concepts learned from generation to identification, and vice versa. (Note: This effect is already observed in animals via mirror neurons.)

