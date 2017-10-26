Learning a hierarchy

Humans solve complicated challenges by breaking them up into small, manageable components. Grilling pancakes consists of a series of high-level actions, such as measuring flour, whisking eggs, transferring the mixture to the pan, turning the stove on, and so on. Humans are able to learn new tasks rapidly by sequencing together these learned components, even though the task might take millions of low-level actions, i.e., individual muscle contractions.

On the other hand, today’s reinforcement learning methods operate through brute force search over low-level actions, requiring an enormous number of attempts to solve a new task. These methods become very inefficient at solving tasks that take a large number of timesteps.

Our solution is based on the idea of hierarchical reinforcement learning, where agents represent complicated behaviors as a short sequence of high-level actions. This lets our agents solve much harder tasks: while the solution might require 2000 low-level actions, the hierarchical policy turns this into a sequence of 10 high-level actions, and it’s much more efficient to search over the 10-step sequence than the 2000-step sequence.