Infrastructure for deep learning

A typical deep learning advance starts out as an idea, which you test on a small problem. At this stage, you want to run many ad-hoc experiments quickly. Ideally, you can just SSH into a machine, run a script in screen, and get a result in less than an hour.

Making the model really work usually requires seeing it fail in every conceivable way and finding ways to fix those limitations. (This is similar to building any new software system, where you’ll run your code many times to build an intuition for how it behaves.)

So deep learning infrastructure must allow users to flexibly introspect models, and it’s not enough to just expose summary statistics.

Once the model shows sufficient promise, you’ll scale it up to larger datasets and more GPUs. This requires long jobs that consume many cycles and last for multiple days. You’ll need careful experiment management, and to be extremely thoughtful about your chosen range of hyperparameters.

The early research process is unstructured and rapid; the latter is methodical and somewhat painful, but it’s all absolutely necessary to get a great result.