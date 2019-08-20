GPT-2: 6-month follow-up

1. Coordination is difficult, but possible. To date, there hasn’t been a public release of a 1558M parameter language model, though multiple organizations have developed the systems to train them, or have publicly discussed how to train larger models. For example, teams from both NLP developer Hugging Face and the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2) with the University of Washington have explicitly adopted similar staged release approaches to us. Since February, we’ve spoken with more than five groups who have replicated GPT-2.[^footnote-conversations]

2. Humans can be convinced by synthetic text. Research from our research partners Sarah Kreps and Miles McCain at Cornell published in Foreign Affairs says people find GPT-2 synthetic text samples almost as convincing (72% in one cohort judged the articles to be credible) as real articles from the New York Times (83%).[^footnote-samples] Additionally, research from AI2/UW has shown that news written by a system called “GROVER” can be more plausible than human-written propaganda. These research results make us generally more cautious about releasing language models.

3. Detection isn’t simple. In practice, we expect detectors to need to detect a significant fraction of generations with very few false positives. Malicious actors may use a variety of sampling techniques (including rejection sampling) or fine-tune models to evade detection methods. A deployed system likely needs to be highly accurate (99.9%–99.99%) on a variety of generations. Our research suggests that current ML-based methods only achieve low to mid–90s accuracy, and that fine-tuning the language models decreases accuracy further. There are promising paths forward (see especially those advocated by the developers of “GROVER”) but it’s a genuinely difficult research problem. We believe that statistical detection of text needs to be supplemented with human judgment and metadata related to the text in order to effectively combat misuse of language models.

