Faster physics in Python

Many methods in trajectory optimization and reinforcement learning (like LQR, PI2, and TRPO) benefit from being able to run multiple simulations in parallel. mujoco-py uses data parallelism through OpenMP and direct-access memory management through Cython and NumPy to make batched simulation more efficient.

Naive usage of the new version’s MjSimPool interface shows a 400% speedup over the old, and still about 180% over an optimized and restricted usage pattern using Python’s multiprocessing package to gain the same level of parallelism. The majority of the speedup comes from reduced access times to the various MuJoCo data structures. Check out examples/simpool.py for a tour of MjSimPool.