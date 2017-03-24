Evolution strategies as a scalable alternative to reinforcement learning

On “Evolution”. Before we dive into the ES approach, it is important to note that despite the word “evolution”, ES has very little to do with biological evolution. Early versions of these techniques may have been inspired by biological evolution and the approach can, on an abstract level, be seen as sampling a population of individuals and allowing the successful individuals to dictate the distribution of future generations. However, the mathematical details are so heavily abstracted away from biological evolution that it is best to think of ES as simply a class of black-box stochastic optimization techniques.

Black-box optimization. In ES, we forget entirely that there is an agent, an environment, that there are neural networks involved, or that interactions take place over time, etc. The whole setup is that 1,000,000 numbers (which happen to describe the parameters of the policy network) go in, 1 number comes out (the total reward), and we want to find the best setting of the 1,000,000 numbers. Mathematically, we would say that we are optimizing a function f(w) with respect to the input vector w (the parameters / weights of the network), but we make no assumptions about the structure of f, except that we can evaluate it (hence “black box”).

The ES algorithm. Intuitively, the optimization is a “guess and check” process, where we start with some random parameters and then repeatedly 1) tweak the guess a bit randomly, and 2) move our guess slightly towards whatever tweaks worked better. Concretely, at each step we take a parameter vector w and generate a population of, say, 100 slightly different parameter vectors w1 ... w100 by jittering w with gaussian noise. We then evaluate each one of the 100 candidates independently by running the corresponding policy network in the environment for a while, and add up all the rewards in each case. The updated parameter vector then becomes the weighted sum of the 100 vectors, where each weight is proportional to the total reward (i.e. we want the more successful candidates to have a higher weight). Mathematically, you’ll notice that this is also equivalent to estimating the gradient of the expected reward in the parameter space using finite differences, except we only do it along 100 random directions. Yet another way to see it is that we’re still doing RL (Policy Gradients, or REINFORCE specifically), where the agent’s actions are to emit entire parameter vectors using a gaussian policy.