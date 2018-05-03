One approach to aligning AI agents with human goals and preferences is to ask humans at training time which behaviors are safe and useful. While promising, this method requires humans to recognize good or bad behavior; in many situations an agent’s behavior may be too complex for a human to understand, or the task itself may be hard to judge or demonstrate. Examples include environments with very large, non-visual observation spaces—for instance, an agent that acts in a computer security-related environment, or an agent that coordinates a large set of industrial robots.

How can we augment humans so that they can effectively supervise advanced AI systems? One way is to take advantage of the AI itself to help with the supervision, asking the AI (or a separate AI) to point out flaws in any proposed action. To achieve this, we reframe the learning problem as a game played between two agents, where the agents have an argument with each other and the human judges the exchange. Even if the agents have a more advanced understanding of the problem than the human, the human may be able to judge which agent has the better argument (similar to expert witnesses arguing to convince a jury).

Our method proposes a specific debate format for such a game played between two dueling AI agents. The two agents can be trained by self play, similar to AlphaGo Zero or Dota 2. Our hope is that, properly trained, such agents can produce value-aligned behavior far beyond the capabilities of the human judge. If the two agents disagree on the truth but the full reasoning is too large to show the humans, the debate can focus in on simpler and simpler factual disputes, eventually reaching a claim that is simple enough for direct judging.

As an example, consider the question “What’s the best place to go on vacation?”. If an agent Alice purportedly does research on our behalf and says “Alaska”, it’s hard to judge if this is really the best choice. If a second agent Bob says “no, it’s Bali”, that may sound convincing since Bali is warmer. Alice replies “you can’t go to Bali because your passport won’t arrive in time”, which surfaces a flaw with Bali which had not occurred to us. But Bob counters “expedited passport service takes only two weeks”. The debate continues until we reach a statement that the human can correctly judge, in the sense that the other agent doesn’t believe it can change the human’s mind.