Concrete AI safety problems

We (along with researchers from Berkeley and Stanford) are co-authors on today’s paper led by Google Brain researchers, Concrete Problems in AI Safety. The paper explores many research problems around ensuring that modern machine learning systems operate as intended. (The problems are very practical, and we’ve already seen some being integrated into OpenAI Gym.)

Advancing AI requires making AI systems smarter, but it also requires preventing accidents—that is, ensuring that AI systems do what people actually want them to do. There’s been an increasing focus on safety research from the machine learning community, such as a recent paper from DeepMind and FHI. Still, many machine learning researchers have wondered just how much safety research can be done today.