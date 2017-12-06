Block-sparse GPU kernels

The kernels allow efficient usage of block-sparse weights in fully connected and convolutional layers (shown above). For convolutional layers, the kernels allow for sparsity in input and output feature dimensions; the connectivity is unaffected in the spatial dimensions. The sparsity is defined at the level of blocks (right figure above), and have been optimized for block sizes of 8x8 (such as in this example), 16x16 or 32x32. At the block level, the sparsity pattern is completely configurable. Since the kernels skip computations of blocks that are zero, the computational cost is only proportional to the number of non-zero weights, not the number of input/output features. The cost for storing the parameters is also only proportional to the number of non-zero weights.