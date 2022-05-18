Events code of conduct

OpenAI events are meant for networking, collaboration, and fun with others in the machine learning and engineering communities.



We value the participation of each member of the community and want all attendees to have an enjoyable and fulfilling experience. Accordingly, all attendees are expected to show respect and courtesy to other attendees throughout the conference and at all conference events.



To make clear what is expected, all attendees of any OpenAI event are required to conform to the following Code of Conduct. Organizers will enforce this code throughout the event.

