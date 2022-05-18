Events code of conduct

OpenAI events are meant for networking, collaboration, and fun with others in the machine learning and engineering communities.
We value the participation of each member of the community and want all attendees to have an enjoyable and fulfilling experience. Accordingly, all attendees are expected to show respect and courtesy to other attendees throughout the conference and at all conference events.
To make clear what is expected, all attendees of any OpenAI event are required to conform to the following Code of Conduct. Organizers will enforce this code throughout the event.
The Short Version
OpenAI is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, or religion. We do not tolerate harassment of conference participants in any form.
All communication should be appropriate for a professional audience including people of many different backgrounds. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate for any conference venue, including talks.
Be kind to others. Do not insult or put down other attendees. Behave professionally. Remember that harassment and sexist, racist, or exclusionary jokes are not appropriate for OpenAI events.
Attendees violating these rules may be asked to leave the conference at the sole discretion of the conference organizers.
Thank you for helping make this a welcoming, friendly event for all.
Reporting
If you are being harassed, notice that someone else is being harassed, or have any other concerns, please contact a member of the event staff.
License
This Code of Conduct was forked from the example policy from the Geek Feminism wiki, created by the Ada Initiative and other volunteers. which is under a Creative Commons Zero license.