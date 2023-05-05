9.1 OpenAI agrees to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Customer against any liabilities, damages and costs (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) payable to a third party arising out of a third party claim alleging that the permitted use of the Services infringe any third party intellectual property right. OpenAI will have no obligation for any claim to the extent based upon (i) unauthorized use of the Services or breach of this Agreement by Customer or its end user, (ii) combination of the Services with products, services, or software not provided by or on behalf of OpenAI, (iii) modification of the Services by any party other than OpenAI, (iv) the Customer Content, (v) any activity after OpenAI has provided Customer with a work around or modification that would have avoided such issue without materially adversely affecting the functionality or availability of the Services, (vi) Customer’s failure to comply with laws, regulations, or industry standards applicable to Customer, or (vii) any Beta Services. If OpenAI reasonably believes that all or any portion of the Services, or the use thereof, is likely to become the subject of any infringement claim, suit or proceeding, OpenAI will procure, at OpenAI’s expense, for Customer the right to continue using the Services in accordance with the terms hereof, replace or modify the allegedly infringing Service to make it non- infringing, or, in the event the preceding is infeasible or not commercially practicable, OpenAI may, in its sole discretion, terminate this Agreement upon written notice to Customer and refund to Customer any prepaid amounts for unused Services.

9.2 Customer agrees to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless OpenAI against any liabilities, damages and costs (including reasonable attorneys' fees) payable to a third party arising out of a third party claim related to (a) the use of the Services in violation of this Agreement (including violation of OpenAI Policies); (b) applications, products or services developed by Customer which use the Services; and (c) Inputs provided by Customer or its end users.

9.3 A party seeking indemnity shall provide the indemnifying party with prompt written notice upon becoming aware of any claim, reasonable cooperation in the defense of or investigation of the claim, and allow the indemnifying party sole control of defense and settlement of the claim, provided that the party seeking indemnity is entitled to participate in its own defense at its sole expense. The indemnifying party shall not enter into any settlement or compromise of any such claim without prior written consent of the other party, which shall not be unreasonably withheld, except that the indemnifying party may without such consent enter into any settlement of a claim that resolves the claim without liability to the other party and without impairment to any of the other party’s rights or requiring the other party to make any admission of liability.

