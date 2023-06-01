Cybersecurity grant program terms

By submitting your proposal to the OpenAI Cybersecurity Grant Program, you agree to the following terms and conditions:
1. Evaluation and selection
We will evaluate your submission to determine whether your project is eligible for a grant or other support. Submitting a proposal does not guarantee its acceptance or implementation. We reserve the right to accept or reject any proposal at its sole discretion. Participants must be at least 18 years old.
2. No obligation
Your submission does not create any obligation on the part of OpenAI to provide compensation, credit, or partnership opportunities to you, beyond the potential grant or other support offered through the OpenAI Cybersecurity Grant Program.
3. Representation and warranty
By submitting your proposal, you represent and warrant that your submission does not infringe on the rights of any third party, and that you have obtained all necessary permissions and consents for OpenAI’s use of any third-party materials in your submission for its business purposes. You agree to indemnify and hold harmless OpenAI, its employees, officers, directors, affiliates and agents from and against any claims, liabilities, damages, losses, or expenses arising from any infringement or alleged infringement of third-party rights in connection with your submission or participating in the Cybersecurity Grant Program.
4. Grants
Grants awarded under the OpenAI Cybersecurity Grant Program may only be used for the approved project and its related activities, as specified in the proposal. API credits or any other credit or non-monetary funding may not be transferred, exchanged, or sold and are not redeemable for cash. You are solely responsible for any federal, state, or other tax liabilities arising from this grant.
5. Prior research disclosure
You agree to disclose any prior research or ongoing projects related to your submission, including any university program or third-party funding associated with your project.
6. Intellectual property
You retain ownership of all intellectual property in your proposal.
7. Publicity
By participating in the OpenAI Cybersecurity Grant Program, you agree that we may use your name, project title, website, and a brief description of your project in our promotional materials. You may not use our name, logo, or any other trademarks owned by us except to reference the fact that you are an award winner, or as otherwise approved by us in writing.
8. Application information
We will ensure that only authorized individuals at the company have access to review the submitted proposals. Since this is a grant program for research intended to be released and distributed for maximal public benefit and sharing, you should not send us any information that is, or is intended to be, confidential, proprietary or sensitive.
9. Termination
These terms take effect when you submit your proposal and will remain in effect until your participation in the OpenAI Cybersecurity Grant Program has ended. We may suspend or terminate these terms immediately if you materially breach these terms, or if we determine that your participation in the OpenAI Cybersecurity Grant Program exposes us or anyone else to risk of liability or harm, or to comply with law or government requests. The sections of these terms which by their nature should survive termination or expiration should survive, including but not limited to Sections 2, 3, 5, 6, and 9-15.
10. Modifications
We reserve the right to modify these terms and conditions at any time. Any changes will be posted on the OpenAI Cybersecurity Grant Program website, and it is your responsibility to review these terms periodically to ensure you are aware of any updates.
11. Disclaimer
EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT PROHIBITED BY LAW, WE AND OUR AFFILIATES AND LICENSORS MAKE NO WARRANTIES (EXPRESS, IMPLIED, STATUTORY OR OTHERWISE) WITH RESPECT TO THIS GRANT PROGRAM AND OUR SERVICES, AND DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, SATISFACTORY QUALITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT, AND QUIET ENJOYMENT, AND ANY WARRANTIES ARISING OUT OF ANY COURSE OF DEALING OR TRADE USAGE.
12. Limitation of liability
TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, OPENAI, ITS EMPLOYEES, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, AFFILIATES, AND AGENTS WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR SPECIAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO LOSS OF PROFITS, REVENUE, DATA, OR GOODWILL, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE OPENAI CYBERSECURITY GRANT PROGRAM, EVEN IF WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DIRECT DAMAGES, THE TOTAL LIABILITY OF OPENAI, ITS EMPLOYEES, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, AFFILIATES, AND AGENTS FOR ALL DAMAGES, LOSSES, OR CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE PROGRAM WILL BE LIMITED TO THE GREATER OF THE AMOUNT OF THE GRANT AWARDED TO YOU, IF ANY, OR $50.
13. Notices
All notices will be in writing. We may notify you using any contact information you provide to us. Service will be deemed given on the date of receipt if delivered by email or on the date sent via courier if delivered by post. OpenAI accepts service of process at this address: OpenAI OpCo, LLC, 3180 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110, Attn: Legal.
14. Export controls
You represent and warrant that you are not (a) located in, under the control of, or a national or resident of any country embargoed by the U.S. government, and (b) listed on any U.S. government sanctioned party list. You will comply with applicable U.S. export control laws and regulations.
15. Governing law
These terms and conditions will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the United States and the State of California, without regard to conflicts of laws principles. By participating in the OpenAI Cybersecurity Grant Program, you agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts located in California in the event of any dispute arising out of or in connection with these terms and conditions or your participation in the program.
16. Miscellaneous
If any provision of these terms is found invalid or unenforceable, the remaining provisions remain in effect. No waiver of any term by OpenAI will constitute a waiver of other terms. You may not assign or transfer your rights or obligations without our written consent, but we may do so without restriction. These terms constitute the entire agreement between you and OpenAI, superseding any prior agreements. Your and OpenAI are independent contractors, with no partnership, joint venture, or employer-employee relationship. These terms contain the entire understanding between the parties, superseding all prior and contemporaneous agreements, negotiations, and understandings, whether written or oral. Except as set forth above, amendments to these terms are valid only if made in writing and signed by both parties.