Business terms

YOU AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING MANDATORY ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER PROVISIONS:

13.1 MANDATORY ARBITRATION. You and OpenAI agree to resolve any past or present claims relating to this Agreement or our Services through final and binding arbitration.

13.2 Informal Dispute Resolution. We would like to understand and try to address your concerns prior to formal legal action. Before filing a formal claim against us, you agree to try to resolve the dispute informally by sending notice to dispute-resolution@openai.com that includes name, a description of the dispute, and the relief sought. If we are unable to resolve your dispute within 60 days, you may bring a formal proceeding. Any statute of limitations will be tolled during the 60-day resolution process.

13.3 Arbitration Forum. Both you or OpenAI may commence binding arbitration through National Arbitration and Mediation (NAM), an alternative dispute resolution provider, and if NAM is not available, you and OpenAI will select an alternative arbitral forum. The initiating party must pay all filing fees for the arbitration and payment for other administrative and arbitrator’s costs will be governed by the arbitration provider’s rules. If your claim is determined to be frivolous, you are responsible for reimbursing us for all administrative, hearing, and other fees that we have incurred as a result of the frivolous claim.

13.4 Arbitration Procedures. The arbitration will be conducted by telephone, based on written submissions, video conference, or in person in San Francisco, California or at another mutually agreed location. The arbitration will be conducted by a sole arbitrator by NAMunder its then-prevailing rules. All issues are for the arbitrator to decide, except a California court has the authority to determine (a) whether any provision of this arbitration agreement should be severed and the consequences of said severance, (b) whether you have complied with conditions precedent to arbitration, and (c) whether an arbitration provider is available to hear the arbitration(s) under Section 13.3. The amount of any settlement offer will not be disclosed to the arbitrator by either party until after the arbitrator determines the final award, if any.

13.5 Exceptions. Nothing in this Agreement requires arbitration of the following claims: (a) individual claims brought in small claims court; and (b) injunctive or other equitable relief to stop unauthorized use or abuse of the Services or intellectual property infringement.

13.6 NO CLASS ACTIONS. Disputes must be brought on an individual basis only, and may not be brought as a plaintiff or class member in any purported class, consolidated, or representative proceeding. Class arbitrations, class actions, private attorney general actions, and consolidation with other arbitrations are not allowed. If for any reason a dispute proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, each party knowingly and irrevocably waives any right to trial by jury in any action, proceeding, or counterclaim. This does not prevent either party from participating in a class-wide settlement of claims.

13.7 Severability. If any part of this Section 13 is found to be illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will remain in effect, except that if a finding of partial illegality or unenforceability would allow class or representative arbitration, this Section 13 will be unenforceable in its entirety. Nothing in this section will be deemed to waive or otherwise limit the right to seek public injunctive relief or any other non-waivable right, pending a ruling on the substance of that claim from the arbitrator.

