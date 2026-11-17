Governments and national cyber agencies protect the systems that people, public services and economies depend on. Through Daybreak, we’re putting advanced AI into the hands of trusted defenders for authorized security work, from reviewing software and investigating suspicious activity to validating vulnerabilities, and developing and testing fixes.

Strengthening NATO’s cyber defenses

OpenAI works with NATO’s Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to provide NATO’s core institutions with access to advanced cybersecurity models, helping protect Allied networks. NATO has used up to 300 billion raw input and output tokens per month as part of this work.

NATO’s early use of OpenAI tools shows how capable cyber defenders can put frontier models to work, supporting NATO’s mission of safeguarding the freedom and security of its member states. It also helps strengthen cyber expertise across multinational teams responsible for protecting Allied networks around the clock, and creates lessons that can benefit defenders across Europe and the broader Alliance.

OpenAI also supported ⁠(opens in a new window) the 2026 Crossed Swords exercise. Organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), the exercise included a new training stream in which participants built, deployed, and evaluated AI agents for cyber operations, using OpenAI Daybreak in the technical environment. The training put participants alongside AI agents as operators, with an emphasis on maintaining human oversight.

OpenAI remains fully committed to NATO’s principles for responsible AI adoption and to delivering solutions that are safe and secure.

“ AI-powered cyber defence models represent a generational leap in cyber security. They accelerate vulnerability discovery, detect emerging threats at machine speed and enable defenders to stay ahead of adversaries. For NATO, these technologies strengthen our cyber resilience, enhance our operational advantage and reinforce our ability to protect critical digital infrastructure at unprecedented scale and speed. As we scale adoption, we will build a deeper understanding of token consumption, usage patterns and the underlying economics of AI models. This insight will help us optimise costs, evaluate competing solutions and make informed procurement decisions. ” —Dr Dylan Browne, NCIA General Manager “ The people defending our democracies should have the most advanced technology on their side. NATO’s cyber defenders protect networks that are essential to the security of the Alliance. Through Daybreak, we’re putting more capable tools in their hands to help them find and fix vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. We look forward to deepening this work with NATO and our allies, helping turn advances in AI into stronger cyber defenses. ” —Sasha Baker, Head of National Security Policy, OpenAI

Supporting allied governments

Beyond NATO, we have already provided access to our cyber models to defenders in Europe, including the EU’s ENISA and national cyber agencies in France (ANSSI), Germany and Poland.