Governments and national cyber agencies protect the systems that people, public services and economies depend on. Through Daybreak, we’re putting advanced AI into the hands of trusted defenders for authorized security work, from reviewing software and investigating suspicious activity to validating vulnerabilities, and developing and testing fixes.
OpenAI works with NATO’s Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to provide NATO’s core institutions with access to advanced cybersecurity models, helping protect Allied networks. NATO has used up to 300 billion raw input and output tokens per month as part of this work.
NATO’s early use of OpenAI tools shows how capable cyber defenders can put frontier models to work, supporting NATO’s mission of safeguarding the freedom and security of its member states. It also helps strengthen cyber expertise across multinational teams responsible for protecting Allied networks around the clock, and creates lessons that can benefit defenders across Europe and the broader Alliance.
OpenAI also supported(opens in a new window) the 2026 Crossed Swords exercise. Organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), the exercise included a new training stream in which participants built, deployed, and evaluated AI agents for cyber operations, using OpenAI Daybreak in the technical environment. The training put participants alongside AI agents as operators, with an emphasis on maintaining human oversight.
OpenAI remains fully committed to NATO’s principles for responsible AI adoption and to delivering solutions that are safe and secure.
Beyond NATO, we have already provided access to our cyber models to defenders in Europe, including the EU’s ENISA and national cyber agencies in France (ANSSI), Germany and Poland.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is using OpenAI’s Daybreak tool to strengthen the cyber defence of civilian infrastructure. The initiative is designed to help Ukrainian teams identify software vulnerabilities and develop and test fixes more quickly, supporting defenders who protect essential services amid persistent cyber attacks.
The EU’s cyber agency, ENISA, used our models to identify four vulnerabilities in software used across EU institutions, with fixes published for all four (1(opens in a new window), (opens in a new window)2(opens in a new window), (opens in a new window)3(opens in a new window), (opens in a new window)4(opens in a new window)). A November (opens in a new window)joint report from ENISA and CERT-EU(opens in a new window) also describes a review of 27 software projects using frontier models including OpenAI models accessed through Daybreak, and tools including the Codex security plug-in. Across the models tested, 95% of the 88 potential issues assessed by software maintainers were confirmed as genuine, demonstrating the value of combining AI with human expertise.
CERT Polska used OpenAI models to help identify six vulnerabilities in MikroTik RouterOS(opens in a new window) and coordinated their disclosure with the vendor. Researchers directed the work, tested findings on real systems and verified their impact, with AI accelerating analysis and the exploration of potential vulnerabilities. MikroTik released fixes, which CERT Polska confirmed prevented the attacks it had observed, giving network operators a concrete way to protect affected devices.
We will continue working with governments, national cyber agencies and international partners to turn frontier AI capability into stronger, safer, more resilient systems, helping defenders find weaknesses, fix them faster and protect the services people rely on every day.