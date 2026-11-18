Le Groupe Figaro and OpenAI announced a strategic partnership⁠(opens in a new window) today to help more people discover and engage with Le Figaro’s journalism. The partnership covers current reporting and archive content from Le Figaro and associated publications, spanning news, business, culture and lifestyle. These articles will be discoverable using summaries and excerpts, including links to underlying stories.

“ This partnership reflects Groupe Figaro’s ambition to build meaningful relationships with a leader in artificial intelligence research and deployment. Combining Groupe Figaro’s editorial heritage and trusted brands supported by a team of more than 600 journalists who provide a reliable source of information with OpenAI’s technological expertise and global reach will bring new opportunities for innovation and create long-term value for our readers. ” — Marc Feuillée, Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Figaro “ Le Figaro’s reporting helps readers make sense of the stories shaping France and the wider world, and we want AI to help more people discover that work. This partnership reflects our commitment to working with publishers to support quality journalism and connect it with new audiences. ” — Varun Shetty, Vice President of Media Partnerships, OpenAI

Le Figaro will retain full editorial independence and control over its journalism. The partnership builds on OpenAI’s work with news organisations around the world to improve the discovery of reliable information, create responsible applications of AI for publishers, and develop new ways for audiences to engage with original reporting.