Le Groupe Figaro and OpenAI partner to bring Le Figaro journalism to ChatGPT
The collaboration will make Le Figaro’s journalism discoverable in ChatGPT using summaries and excerpts, including links to underlying stories.
Le Groupe Figaro and OpenAI announced a strategic partnership(opens in a new window) today to help more people discover and engage with Le Figaro’s journalism. The partnership covers current reporting and archive content from Le Figaro and associated publications, spanning news, business, culture and lifestyle. These articles will be discoverable using summaries and excerpts, including links to underlying stories.
Le Figaro will retain full editorial independence and control over its journalism. The partnership builds on OpenAI’s work with news organisations around the world to improve the discovery of reliable information, create responsible applications of AI for publishers, and develop new ways for audiences to engage with original reporting.
Le Figaro also plans to introduce ChatGPT Enterprise across various teams to support their day-to-day work. It will explore additional uses of OpenAI technology in its workflows and reader services, guided by its AI charter and editorial standards.