Trademark dispute

Information
This form is to be used only for reporting alleged infringements of your trademark. By submitting this form, you state that you have a good faith belief that the reported use described below is not authorized by the trademark rights owner, its agent, or the law; that the information contained in this form is accurate; and, under penalty of perjury, that you are authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the trademark rights at issue.
Please note that we may provide the rights owner’s name, your email and the details of your report to the person who posted the content you are reporting. This person may contact you with the information you provide. You may wish to provide a valid generic business or professional email for this reason.