JetBrains IDEs have historically included features such as code completion and code inspection that make developers more productive. These features help developers through the lifecycle of software development, including writing code, testing code, and building projects in various environments.

These tools were based on heuristic models that are smart and context-aware. Since JetBrains was already building tools that provide intelligent suggestions, exploring AI was a natural extension—especially given the recent advancements in generative AI, where features like autocomplete-style code completions and contextual code suggestions are transforming how developers work.

JetBrains recognized the opportunity to take a significant leap forward and developed its AI Assistant, a new product that integrates with OpenAI’s API into Jetbrains’ IDE products

