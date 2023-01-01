Inworld AI

Being transported to another time and space, or simply being a different version of ourselves are some of the many reasons people are drawn to their favorite video games and stories.

Rich, nuanced, and well-written characters are core parts of any good story. Using Inworld, creators can bring a non-playable character to life in minutes, commonly known as a NPC, using natural language to describe the character’s personality. They can also tailor elements of cognition and behavior, including the character’s goals, motivations, manners of speech, memories, and even voice.

