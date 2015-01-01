Create a job description using our standard template.
About the Team
OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.
The Communications team at OpenAI is a group of seasoned professionals in PR/media relations, public policy, employee communications, community and audience development, design and other external-facing functions. We work to educate reporters, policymakers, researchers, developers, customers and the general public about OpenAI, our values and our technology.
About the Role
We’re looking for a Writing Community Specialist who is passionate about educating others, with a deep care for reaching underrepresented communities.
People come to work at OpenAI because they think developing and deploying AI safely is the most important work to be done in our lifetime.
The community engagement team is focused on helping people understand our technology and on creating crucial feedback pathways so that people around the world help shape the technologies that will impact their lives. We’re looking for someone who can align OpenAI’s technology with the diverse needs of the writing community by being a thoughtful leader, offering education about and advocating for our tools, approach, and value.
This role can be based in San Francisco, New York City or Los Angeles.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Benefits and Perks
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.