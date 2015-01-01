Create a job description using our standard template.

About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.

The Communications team at OpenAI is a group of seasoned professionals in PR/media relations, public policy, employee communications, community and audience development, design and other external-facing functions. We work to educate reporters, policymakers, researchers, developers, customers and the general public about OpenAI, our values and our technology.

About the Role

We’re looking for a Writing Community Specialist who is passionate about educating others, with a deep care for reaching underrepresented communities.

People come to work at OpenAI because they think developing and deploying AI safely is the most important work to be done in our lifetime.

The community engagement team is focused on helping people understand our technology and on creating crucial feedback pathways so that people around the world help shape the technologies that will impact their lives. We’re looking for someone who can align OpenAI’s technology with the diverse needs of the writing community by being a thoughtful leader, offering education about and advocating for our tools, approach, and value.

This role can be based in San Francisco, New York City or Los Angeles.

In this role, you will:

Develop a roadmap and strategy for establishing relationships with and gathering meaningful feedback from writers and authors.

Stay updated on industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Lead specialized workshops and training sessions to familiarize the writing community with OpenAI’s tools, encouraging their exploration of unique applications. Create and execute events where writers can interact, learn, and share their experiences with OpenAI tools.

Collaborate with marketing teams to develop campaigns that resonate with the writing/author community, driving awareness of OpenAI tools.

Act as an ambassador for OpenAI within the writing/author community, defining the strategy for and acting as a representative for the organization at industry events, panels, and forums.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience as a writer, with a strong understanding of needs in that community and a strong curiosity about innovations and tools to fuel writing creativity.

Have a passion for leveraging technology, particularly with AI, in the creative process.

Understand the landscape of author/ writer communities and where OpenAI can be useful in support of innovation and artistry.

Have exceptional communication skills and can distill complex technological concepts into clear and engaging content.

Have passion for developing educational resources, conducting training sessions, and building community relationships for writers.

Appreciate a collaborative environment and enjoy working across teams and departments with colleagues from different backgrounds and areas of expertise.

Are comfortable working in a nimble workplace and can adapt to changing priorities and technologies. You are resourceful and can find creative solutions to challenges.

Believe in the importance of transparency and authenticity in communication. v

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Benefits and Perks

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $240,000 USD