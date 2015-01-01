San Francisco, California, United States — Workplace
About the Team
The Workplace Operations team is responsible for elevating the employee experience through different delineations of the industry (Facilities, Operations, Experience). Our driving mission is always to enable productivity of ourselves and the company, promote the well-being of the company culture, facilitate growth and optimization, and ensure that OpenAI maintains the best in class experience for all employees.
About the Role
As a Workplace Triage Coordinator, you will be the first point of contact for most employees when they need support. You’ll champion our current intake channels (Jira, Slack, Email) and make sure that simple requests are handled promptly while partnering with other members of the team for more complicated issues. While a majority of this role will be from ‘behind the desk,’ there will always be a need to personally investigate issues and meet with employees about their concerns to add a human element and understanding. You'll be a jack-of-all-trades with a data-driven approach.
This role is based in San Francisco HQ and will need to be in the office 5 days per week. This is a 6-month contingent role, and the pay for this role is $52.88/hour, 40 hours per week. Benefits will be available including health insurance. We are targeting to onboard as soon as possible.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.