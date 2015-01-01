About the Team

The Workplace Operations team is responsible for elevating the employee experience through different delineations of the industry (Facilities, Operations, Experience). Our driving mission is always to enable productivity of ourselves and the company, promote the well-being of the company culture, facilitate growth and optimization, and ensure that OpenAI maintains the best in class experience for all employees.

About the Role

As a Workplace Triage Coordinator, you will be the first point of contact for most employees when they need support. You’ll champion our current intake channels (Jira, Slack, Email) and make sure that simple requests are handled promptly while partnering with other members of the team for more complicated issues. While a majority of this role will be from ‘behind the desk,’ there will always be a need to personally investigate issues and meet with employees about their concerns to add a human element and understanding. You'll be a jack-of-all-trades with a data-driven approach.

This role is based in San Francisco HQ and will need to be in the office 5 days per week. This is a 6-month contingent role, and the pay for this role is $52.88/hour, 40 hours per week. Benefits will be available including health insurance. We are targeting to onboard as soon as possible.

In this role, you will:

Be the first point of contact for all incoming Workplace requests and see them across the finish line or partner with team members to complete.

Create template responses for repeat issues.

Gather SLA (Service Level Agreement) reports and update the team on how they are measuring to the expectation.

Be a voice for the process and implement improvements to our intake systems.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 1+ years of experience in Workplace, Facilities, Property Management, Hospitality, or other related fields.

Have a strong sense of data analytics and reporting.

Be a clear communicator both in written and verbal.

Be able to go the extra mile on any request small or large.

