About the Team

OpenAI has a beautiful, custom-built headquarters (HQ) in San Francisco, where our teams work together. Our Workplace Operations team aims to support the operations, facilities, workplace experience, security, and growth of OpenAI. The team manages the facilities we use, such as our offices and the vendors that support our employees, and partners with the business to plan for headcount growth and real estate needs. This team ensures our employees’ well-being and productivity throughout their in-office workdays.

About the Role

Workplace Specialists support the onboarding of new employees as well as answer and resolve common workplace issues or requests. This role will use your exceptional organizational skills and keen eye for detail to support onboarding of new employees, responding to internal requests, and ensuring seamless execution and maintenance of our workplace environment. By supporting the physical workspace and creating an exceptional employee experience, you’ll play a vital role in cultivating a culture of collaboration and innovation.

This role is based in San Francisco HQ and will need to be in the office 5 days per week. This is a 6-month contingent role, and the pay for this role is $45.67/hour, 40 hours per week. Benefits will be available including health insurance. We are targeting to onboard as soon as possible.

In this role, you will:

Support the workplace team to set up and manage workstation equipment

Assist with workplace and facilities maintenance and requests

Support the workplace team with general issue ticket resolutions

Provide additional event support when needed (may require lifting up to 25 lbs)

Support front desk staff

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 1 year of customer service or hospitality role

Have great communication and eager to excel in a very fast paced management

Strong user of Excel/Google Sheets, and workplace-related SaaS tools like Envoy, and project management tools like Notion or Asana.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy